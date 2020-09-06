$375.20 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $375.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.60 million and the lowest is $339.80 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $306.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $173.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.26. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $183.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.