$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $6.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $24.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $66.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

