$460.34 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $460.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.75 million and the highest is $487.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $461.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,130,467. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

