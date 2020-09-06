$464.92 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $464.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.30 million. CDK Global posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $18,147,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

