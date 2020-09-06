$6.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $6.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.44 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $23.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $24.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.04 billion to $25.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

