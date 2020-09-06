$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.34 million, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

