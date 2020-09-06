$633.95 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report $633.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $664.00 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $521.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,138,092 shares of company stock valued at $410,094,068. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

