$636.36 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce sales of $636.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.00 million. Stericycle reported sales of $833.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Stericycle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $63.46 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

