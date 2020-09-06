$660.00 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $660.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $680.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $566.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,423 shares of company stock worth $4,413,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK opened at $54.59 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

