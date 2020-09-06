$9.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report $9.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.51 billion. Nike posted sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $39.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.63 billion to $41.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.08 billion to $48.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $117.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

