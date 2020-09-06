$9.62 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post $9.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.79 billion and the lowest is $9.41 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.23 billion to $38.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.31 billion to $40.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Shares of GD opened at $151.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Newport Trust Co increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

