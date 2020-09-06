Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Million

Analysts expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce sales of $6.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.06 million and the highest is $6.61 million. Affimed reported sales of $2.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $28.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.15 million to $29.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.25 million to $131.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Affimed by 12,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

