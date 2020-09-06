Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $35.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.87 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $33.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $141.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.77 billion to $144.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.73 billion to $178.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,581.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,544.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,391.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

