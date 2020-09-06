Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $117.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $130.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $70.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $458.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.95 million to $490.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $761.38 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 265.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $122.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

