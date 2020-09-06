Analysts Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.59. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after buying an additional 331,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

