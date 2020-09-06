Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

