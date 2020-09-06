Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($0.97). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

RARE opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $91.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.23.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

