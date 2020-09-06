Analysts Expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $630,552.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,738 shares of company stock worth $5,162,710 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Freshpet by 11.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Freshpet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $116.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

