Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $7.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $28.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $28.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.81 billion to $30.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

NYSE:TMO opened at $409.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.