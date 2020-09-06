Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,788,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $191.14 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $197.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

