Auctus Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $79,149.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.04 or 0.04955292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00032350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048152 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,498,295 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.