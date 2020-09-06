Brokerages Anticipate Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post $14.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.03 billion and the lowest is $13.91 billion. Boeing posted sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $59.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.38 billion to $62.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.33 billion to $94.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.44. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.