Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

