Brokerages Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $975.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $975.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $869.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Mercadolibre posted sales of $603.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Mercadolibre by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Mercadolibre by 81.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,083.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $824.92. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

