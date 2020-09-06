Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $2.40. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $16.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

