Brokerages Anticipate Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $13.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Sientra posted sales of $22.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $59.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.07 million to $62.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.89 million, with estimates ranging from $72.28 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million.

SIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 966.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,824 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

