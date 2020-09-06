Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to post $344.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.02 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $359.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.28 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $473.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vectrus in the second quarter worth $39,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

