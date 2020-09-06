Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $14.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $40,151.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total value of $297,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,523,428 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W opened at $260.94 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38, a PEG ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

