Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $215.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

