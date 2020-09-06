Brokerages Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $69.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $70.36 million. Upland Software posted sales of $55.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $277.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.70 million to $279.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.27 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Upland Software by 13.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 369,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Upland Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 54.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $35.68 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

