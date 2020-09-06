CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $134.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.38 million. CarGurus posted sales of $150.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $523.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $526.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.13 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $652.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.85.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,405,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,895,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 889,002 shares of company stock valued at $23,830,866. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 36.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,272.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.