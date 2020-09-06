Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.55.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,000 shares of company stock worth $125,758,990. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

