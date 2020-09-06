Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will post sales of $39.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.60 billion. Cigna posted sales of $35.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $155.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.89 billion to $157.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $167.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $11,295,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at $31,362,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,701 shares of company stock worth $14,821,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

