Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

