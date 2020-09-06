Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post sales of $118.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.20 million. Evertec posted sales of $118.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $482.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $490.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $519.24 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $539.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evertec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Evertec by 38.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

