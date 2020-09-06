Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Goldman Sachs Group’s ranking:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

