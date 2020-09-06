Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to announce sales of $123.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $121.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $447.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $477.32 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $488.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director James Brannen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 821.1% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 444,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 395,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 104.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $774.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

