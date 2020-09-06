GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.84 Million

Brokerages expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $90.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $508.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $518.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $727.45 million, with estimates ranging from $664.50 million to $801.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $650,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,631,000 after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.78.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

