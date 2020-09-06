Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.57 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.