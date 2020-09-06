HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.55 Million

Analysts predict that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $210.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the lowest is $210.02 million. HubSpot posted sales of $173.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $831.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.70 million to $839.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $993.60 million, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $7,031,779 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $280.11 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $320.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.67 and a 200 day moving average of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

