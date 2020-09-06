Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $31.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

NVCN stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

