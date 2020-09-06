Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of -1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Netflix’s ranking:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $516.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.56. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.49.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

