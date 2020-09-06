Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.60 Million

Analysts predict that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report sales of $125.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $139.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $517.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.10 million to $518.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $671.16 million, with estimates ranging from $657.40 million to $684.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,216 shares of company stock worth $9,458,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $206.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 711.75 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $241.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

