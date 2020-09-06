Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $124.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Propetro reported sales of $541.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $767.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.19 million to $917.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $783.13 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $972.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised Propetro to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Propetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $603.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 3.24.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

