Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will post $156.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.50 million. Store Capital posted sales of $157.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $634.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.47 million to $688.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $658.76 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $729.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Store Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

