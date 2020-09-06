SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $797.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $797.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.80 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $814.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,208 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after buying an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 312,131 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $259.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.96.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

