Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $624.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.00 million and the highest is $644.30 million. Teleflex posted sales of $648.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $389.39 on Friday. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teleflex by 30.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 357.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $1,962,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

