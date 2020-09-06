Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.58 Million

Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $285.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.90 million and the lowest is $282.00 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $277.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,061. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,358 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,196,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $329.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.00 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.85.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.