Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.63 Million

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $689.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.90 million and the highest is $690.35 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $690.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

