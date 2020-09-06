Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $949.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $266.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.03.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after buying an additional 120,034 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.